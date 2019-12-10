UrduPoint.com
Police Go For Action Against LEDs, High Beam Lights Users

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

Police go for action against LEDs, high beam lights users

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those involved in using high beam lights and light-emitting diodes (LED) during drive, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Farrukh Rasheed Tuesday said

He said the decision has been made to ensure safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents.

He said special squads have been constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists while police pickets have been erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margallah Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue.

Night shift in-charges will lead this campaign to check use of high beam lights and LED/HID lights while education wing will aware the people about risks involved in using these lights, he added.

He said the ITP FM Radio 92.4 is also arranging special programmes informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

The SSP said thousands of motorists have been fined during current year for using high beam lights.

He has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

