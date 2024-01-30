Open Menu

Police Goes Under Training For General Elections Duties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In a bid to ensure foolproof security and conduct of peaceful general elections 2024 Battagram police Tuesday conducted a training for police officials who have been deputed for elections duty.

Battagram police spokesperson revealed that intensive training sessions have commenced to foster a conducive environment for democratic processes following the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, and the Regional Police Officer Hazara, Muhammad Ajaz Khan.

The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram while the DSP Headquarters, Sajid Nawaz Khan, and DSP Circle, Ali Manir Khan, ensured the effectiveness of the training program.

