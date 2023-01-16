UrduPoint.com

Police Grand Operation Against Kite Sellers, 3800 Kites Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police grand operation against kite sellers, 3800 kites confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :On special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi police conducted an effective crackdown against kite sellers and held 13 kite sellers who recovered more than 3800 kites and 26 strings from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 1450 kites and 03 strings from Farooq and the same police recovered 1500 kites and 03 strings from Haider while 300 kites and 03 strings from Farrukh, 42 kites and 03 strings from Ali Rashid, 32 kites and 02 strings from Muhammad Salim, Similarly, Rata Amaral Police nabbed Shabbir and recovered 50 kites and 02 strings from his possession.

Following the operation, Pirwadhi Police recovered 50 kites from Naveez.

Civil Lines Police recovered 33 kites and 03 strings from Usman. Saddar Wah Police recovered 60 kites from Siddique and 40 kites from Nasir.

Naseerabad Police recovered 115 kites from Masood.

R.A Bazar Police recovered and arrested Adnan Aslam and recovered 85 kites and string. Dhamyal police recovered 65 kites and 06 strings from Sajid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that flying kites and aerial firing is a deadly act and a crime.

The crackdown will be continued against kite sellers and kite flyers without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

