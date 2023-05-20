UrduPoint.com

Police Grand Operation In Katcha Area Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Under the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, the grand police katcha area operation continued on the 42nd day.

The police teams continued shelling hideouts of the criminals and forced them to retreat. According to the details, 10 dacoits had been killed so far in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police operations, 46 arrested and 18 were forced to surrender while the police teams safely recovered nine hostages.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that under the leadership of RPO DG Khan Sajjad Hasan Khan, the police force equipped with modern weapons and armored vehicles entered the difficult area of Katcha Moro and achieved great success with timely action.

The dangerous criminal Waqar alias Waqari Imrani, considered a symbol of fear, surrendered along with five associates.

RPO DG Khan said that Waqar alias Waqari Imrani gang was involved in serious incidents like kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, robbery, arms smuggling and murder.

Huge quantity of weapons, SMG guns, ammunition have also been recovered from the surrendering criminals, he added.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that in Katcha Moro, the hideouts of Gora Imrani and pit gangs involved in kidnapping for ransom, theft, robbery, dacoity were being besieged and the advancement was underway.

Armored vehicles of police force have demolished secret hideouts in Katcha Moro area, he maintained.

The spokesperson said that Rahim Yar Khan Police has fully focused on Katcha Rajwani after clearing Katcha Karachi, and the police have also used drone technology against dacoits in Katcha Rajwani Peninsula.

He said that the police started this operation against dacoits and chased them with the help of drones on the wide and dangerous Katcha Peninsula between the Indus River.

