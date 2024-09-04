Open Menu

Police Granted Time To Recover Citizen

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Police granted time to recover citizen

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the capital police till September 10, for the recovery of missing person Faizan Usman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the capital police till September 10, for the recovery of missing person Faizan Usman.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case wherein the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad appeared on the directives of the court.

Additional Attorney General prayed the court to grant a further two days for the recovery of the citizen. The IGP said that they have written to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to track the mobile phone of Faizan Usman.

Justice Sattar remarked that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the citizens if it failed then the people would come to courts. A man has been lifted from home but the concerned police station wasn’t aware of it, he said.

The court said that it was granting time till Tuesday and instructed the police to submit the final report at the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Police Station Mobile Man September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in- ..

Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcomi ..

IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium

4 minutes ago
 FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, ..

FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..

7 minutes ago
 41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this yea ..

41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year

7 minutes ago
 IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police ..

IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs

7 minutes ago
 First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursda ..

First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC

7 minutes ago
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarsh ..

113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships

7 minutes ago
 Global labour income share falls, inequality incre ..

Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO

4 minutes ago
 MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ..

MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction a ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued suppor ..

Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights

4 minutes ago
 Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smu ..

Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes

4 minutes ago
 ‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’

‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan