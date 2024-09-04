Police Granted Time To Recover Citizen
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the capital police till September 10, for the recovery of missing person Faizan Usman.
Justice Babar Sattar heard the case wherein the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad appeared on the directives of the court.
Additional Attorney General prayed the court to grant a further two days for the recovery of the citizen. The IGP said that they have written to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to track the mobile phone of Faizan Usman.
Justice Sattar remarked that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the citizens if it failed then the people would come to courts. A man has been lifted from home but the concerned police station wasn’t aware of it, he said.
The court said that it was granting time till Tuesday and instructed the police to submit the final report at the next hearing.
