Police Granted Time To Submit 'challan' In Osama Satti Murder Case

Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police granted time to submit 'challan' in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday granted time to the police for submission of complete 'challan' in Osama Satti murder case.

The five police personnel involved in the incident were produced before the ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand.

At the outset of hearing, the police requested the court to grant more time for submission of case challan. Raja Faisal Younis Advocate and Mian Tayyab Watto submitted their power of attorney on behalf of plaintiff and accused Muddasir Mukhtiar, respectively.

The accused requested the court to issue orders for deleting the sections of Anti Terrorism Act from the first information report (FIR) to this the court asked the lawyer to give arguments on it once the challan was submitted.

The court also sought arguments from respondents on bail plea of accused Muddasir Mukhtiar on next hearing while granting the police more time till March 26, for submission of case 'challan'.

