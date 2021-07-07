UrduPoint.com
Police Granted Two Days Physical Remand Of Three Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police granted two days physical remand of three accused

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate of Islamabad on Wednesday granted the police a two-day physical remand of three accused involved in an incident of torturing and blackmailing a girl.

The police station Golra produced the three accused including Usman Mirza, Hafiz Atta and Farhan before the court in the above case.

The police requested the magistrate for physical remand of the three accused which was granted by him. The court directed the police to present the accused on next hearing after ending of their remand time.

More Stories From Pakistan

