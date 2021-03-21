UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Guides Get Spectacular Response From Complainants

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Police guides get spectacular response from complainants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The complainants at various police stations hailed the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for appointing guides at police station to assist the visitors in resolving their grievances. Terming the move a positive step towards changing typical 'thana culture' they said it would also help improving police image among the masses. They were of a view that complainants now felt secure themselves during visit of police stations rather than getting frightened. Muhammad Fahad Shoaib, a varsity student who visited Ramna police station said he was satisfied with this new initiative as it gave a feeling of honor and respect to the complainant. 'Decent and polite attitude by the police guide has improved my confidence on the force," he said.

" The guide received me at I-9 police station and he accompanied me until my complaint was lodged,"said Rehman another visitor. Luqman, a resident of I-10/1 who came to the police station to file a dispute application said 'Thana culture' being changed due to the appointment of qualified staff.

Reza Khan a complainant at Sabzi Mandi police station said, he felt comfortable as guide helped him to file his complaint in no time. "I am very happy with this friendly policing, he said and hoped that the department would continue to take such measures in the future so the gap between public and the police might be filled, " he observed.

/395

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Visit Guide

Recent Stories

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

20 minutes ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

35 minutes ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

50 minutes ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

1 hour ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.