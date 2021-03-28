'Police guides' initiative makes big difference, gets tremendous response from public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :People seem quite satisfied with the deployment of well-trained guides at multiple police stations of the Federal capital and they are praising Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for his out-of-the box solution to bridge gap between the force and citizens.

The 'police guide' initiative is getting tremendous response from the complainants, who are of the view that the registration of First Information Report (FIR) at many police stations is no more a herculean task.

Talking to APP on Sunday, the complainants said they were not afraid of visiting a police station anymore as the guidance and assistance being provided by the guides had completely changed their concept about the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

Muhammad Fahad Shoaib, a varsity student who visited Ramna police station, said he was delighted to see a significant change in the Islamabad police's behavior. "The bad behavior of a cop is the only thing which widens the gap between police and public," he remarked.

Appreciating the inclusiveness of ICT police, he said the deployment of guides was long due as previously there were no dedicated staffers at police stations for providing guidance to the people in registration of an FIR.

"This initiative inculcates a sense of honour and dignity in a person who visits a police station without any reference," he stressed.

'Decent and polite attitude by the police guide has reposed my confidence in the force," Abdul Rehman a resident of Sector I-9 told APP while explaining his visit to the police station of his locality.

He said a guide, deployed at I-9 police station, had fully facilitated him in registration of complaint.

Luqman, a resident of Sector I-10/1 who came to the same police station to file a dispute application, said the appointment of qualified staff showed that the 'Thana culture' had changed truly.

Raza Khan, a complainant at Sabzi Mandi police station, said he felt comfortable as a guide helped him in filing a complaint in no time.

"I am very happy over this kind of people-friendly policing," he said and hoped that the department would continue to take such measures in the future so that the gap between public and the police can be fulfilled." The ICT police spokesman said the 'police guides' initiative would surely improve the image of force in public eye. Such steps were imperative to promote community policing in the federal capital.

He said the initiative was launched recently to provide maximum facilitation to the public on visiting a police station. It was the brainchild IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, who had been strong proponent of the community policing.

