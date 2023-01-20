Police hand over 13 stolen motorcycles, a car to owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Potohar Division Police have handed over 13 stolen motorcycles and a car recovered from the possession of the arrested bike and car lifters to their owners.

According to a police spokesman, Potohar Division Police in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had accelerated their ongoing operations against outlaws including bike and car lifters.

He informed that Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob had handed over 13 stolen motorcycles and a vehicle recovered by different police stations of the division to their owners.

He said police managed to bust 11 gangs allegedly involved in heinous crimes during this month and arrested their 35 members besides recovering stolen goods including 13 motorcycles and a vehicle.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that Rawalpindi Police had set an example of tracing several cases including blind swiftly and professionally.

He said that some of these cases were of heinous nature including robbery, dacoity, murder and others.

In the ongoing month, 11 gangs were busted and 35 accused persons were sent behind the bars.

The CPO said, "Rawalpindi Police are making best possible efforts for efficient policing in the district. The safety and security of the citizens is the Primary priority of Police. We will take all possible steps to bring the culprits to the courts of law".

He said that Rawalpindi Police was taking solid steps to secure the property and lives of the citizens.