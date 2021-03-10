Police hand over 7 recovered children to their parents

Investigation Police Lahore handed over seven abducted children to their parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Investigation Police Lahore handed over seven abducted children to their parents.

As per details, Incharges Investigation Hanjerwal, Sattu Katla and Kot Lakhpat under the supervision of SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, searched and recovered the boys and girls namely Ali (10), Danish (16), Arshad (16), Amina (22), Husnain (6), Shazain (2) and Rameen (8 months) and handed them over to their parents.

The parents of the recovered children had registered cases in different police stations.