UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hand Over 7 Recovered Children To Their Parents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

Police hand over 7 recovered children to their parents

Investigation Police Lahore handed over seven abducted children to their parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Investigation Police Lahore handed over seven abducted children to their parents.

As per details, Incharges Investigation Hanjerwal, Sattu Katla and Kot Lakhpat under the supervision of SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, searched and recovered the boys and girls namely Ali (10), Danish (16), Arshad (16), Amina (22), Husnain (6), Shazain (2) and Rameen (8 months) and handed them over to their parents.

The parents of the recovered children had registered cases in different police stations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

Dost Ali Shah promoted to BS-21

3 minutes ago

Lukoil CEO Sees Risk of Global Oil Supply Deficit ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Advisor to CM Sindh Ijaz J ..

6 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrate fines 104 shops in 3 days ..

6 minutes ago

RT DE Chief Slams Bild for 'Paranoid Investigation ..

6 minutes ago

US Consumer Prices Rise 0.4% in February as Energy ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.