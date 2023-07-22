Open Menu

Police Hand Over Abducted Baby Boy To Parents

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Police hand over abducted baby boy to parents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police have handed over a newborn baby boy to his parents. The infant was abducted from Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital five days ago from tehsil Sahiwal.

District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran handed over the recovered infant to his parents in the presence of the media representatives, here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman for the district police, a newborn baby boy was abducted from the nursery ward of Dr Faisal Masood Hospital five days ago, and the DPO had formed a special team to recover him.

The accused left the baby boy in a rickshaw in front of the tehsil office Sahiwal and fled away when the police launched an operation to recover the infant.

A Sahiwal police team took the infant into its custody and handed him over to the Factory Area police. The parents of the recovered baby boy thanked DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran and his team.

DPO Mohammad Faisal Kamran assured the parents that accused involved in infant's abduction would be arrested soon.

Early, parents of the infant and their neighbours had staged a protest demonstration for the recovery of the baby boy.

