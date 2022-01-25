Police hand over recovered motorcycles to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District West Police Tuesday handed over the recovered motorcycle to their owners in an event organized at the office SSP West.

According to a news release, as many as 60 motorcycles were recovered by different police stations of district West and were handed over to their rightful owners.

SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur presided over the ceremony.The motorcycles were handed over to owners after due verifications. The citizens expressed their pleasure upon receiving their motorcycles and chanted slogans in favor of Sindh Police.