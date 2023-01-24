Police hand over recovered valuables to owners in Sialkot

Police handed over goods and valuables to the real owners after recovering from outlaws

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Police handed over goods and valuables to the real owners after recovering from outlaws.

In this regard, a special ceremony was held at Police Lines here on Tuesday, in which SDPOs and all SHOs of the district participated in the ceremony.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran handed over the recovered articles worth more than Rs 60 million, including Rs 14.

5 million in cash, 9 cars, 109 motorcycles, 18 buffaloes, 02 tractors, 2 coasters, 2 carry vans, 21 tola gold ornaments and 5 rickshaw to the real owners.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Sialkot said the protection of life and property of public was the Primary responsibility of police, adding that police were playing an active role against the criminals.

The DPO Sialkot clarified that series of operations would be continued without anydiscrimination to bring the anti-social elements under the grip of law.