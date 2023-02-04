Police hand over recovered valuables to owners in Sargodha

Police handed over goods and valuables to real owners after recovering from outlaws

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Police handed over goods and valuables to real owners after recovering from outlaws.

In this regard, a special ceremony was held at Police Lines here on Saturday, in which SDPOs and all SHOs of the district participated.

Regional Police Officer Sharak Kamal Sidiqui handed over the recovered articles worth more than Rs 30 million, including cash, 3 cars, 132 motorcycles, 10 buffaloes, 01 coaster, 2 coasters, 2 carry vans, 21 tola gold ornaments and 5 rickshaw to the real owners.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said the protection of life and property of public was the Primary responsibility of police, adding that police were playing an active role to end crimes.

Sharak Kamal Sidiqui clarified that series of operations would be continued withoutany discrimination to bring the anti-social elements under the grip of law.