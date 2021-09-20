Police hand over Rs 3.8 mln stolen amount to owner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday handed over Rs 3.8 million stolen amount, recovered from a thief, to the owner.

According to a police spokesman, Station House Officer, Race Course Police Station handed over the amount to the owner. On the occasion, City police officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Cantt were also present.

He informed that the thief had stolen Rs 3.8 million in January this year from the house of a citizen.

Race Course police, after hectic efforts managed to net the accused namely Imtiaz Hussain who was had already remained jail bird in different cases.

The police team through modern technology and human intelligence, succeeded in arresting the thief and recovered the amount from his possession.

However, the facilitators would be arrested soon and raids were being conducted for their arrest.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated Superintendent of Police Potohar and the police team for arresting the accused and recovering the stolen amount. He said that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements and criminals.