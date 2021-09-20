UrduPoint.com

Police Hand Over Rs 3.8 Mln Stolen Amount To Owner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:11 PM

Police hand over Rs 3.8 mln stolen amount to owner

Police on Monday handed over Rs 3.8 million stolen amount, recovered from a thief, to the owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday handed over Rs 3.8 million stolen amount, recovered from a thief, to the owner.

According to a police spokesman, Station House Officer, Race Course Police Station handed over the amount to the owner. On the occasion, City police officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Cantt were also present.

He informed that the thief had stolen Rs 3.8 million in January this year from the house of a citizen.

Race Course police, after hectic efforts managed to net the accused namely Imtiaz Hussain who was had already remained jail bird in different cases.

The police team through modern technology and human intelligence, succeeded in arresting the thief and recovered the amount from his possession.

However, the facilitators would be arrested soon and raids were being conducted for their arrest.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated Superintendent of Police Potohar and the police team for arresting the accused and recovering the stolen amount. He said that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements and criminals.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Jail Rawalpindi January Criminals From Race Million

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

59 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.