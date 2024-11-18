Police handed over missing children to parents

The local police on Monday handed over a missing children to their parents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The local police on Monday handed over a missing children to their parents.

According to a police spokesman, B-Section Police had received information about missing of two children on which police after searching succeeded to trace the minor children and handed them over to the parents.

SHO B-Section Police station Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal told that his team traced out missing children after untiring efforts in this territorial jurisdiction and handed over them to their parents