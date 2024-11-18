Police Handed Over Missing Children To Parents
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The local police on Monday handed over a missing children to their parents.
According to a police spokesman, B-Section Police had received information about missing of two children on which police after searching succeeded to trace the minor children and handed them over to the parents.
SHO B-Section Police station Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal told that his team traced out missing children after untiring efforts in this territorial jurisdiction and handed over them to their parents
