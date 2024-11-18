Open Menu

Police Handed Over Missing Children To Parents

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Police handed over missing children to parents

The local police on Monday handed over a missing children to their parents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The local police on Monday handed over a missing children to their parents.

According to a police spokesman, B-Section Police had received information about missing of two children on which police after searching succeeded to trace the minor children and handed them over to the parents.

SHO B-Section Police station Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal told that his team traced out missing children after untiring efforts in this territorial jurisdiction and handed over them to their parents

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

38 seconds ago
 G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' ..

G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger

40 seconds ago
 Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

29 seconds ago
 Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting ..

Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately

31 seconds ago
 CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kick ..

CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off

34 seconds ago
 Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders scale back US r ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders scale back US rate cut bets

42 seconds ago
FBR’s IREN squad seize 35 cartons of non-duty pa ..

FBR’s IREN squad seize 35 cartons of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes

35 seconds ago
 PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pak ..

PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Project of distribution of livestock assets aims a ..

Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of Sou ..

35 minutes ago
 Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

35 minutes ago
 Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

35 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cab ..

Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan