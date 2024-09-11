Police handed over recovered motorbikes, mobile phones to owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police have successfully recovered and returned stolen and snatched motorbikes and mobile phones to their owners.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, various Station House Officers (SHOs) handed over the recovered vehicles and devices to their owners through the DIC branch.

SHOs, including Sub Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio of City Police Station, Inspector Agha Shammshad of Market Police Station, Sub Inspector Sajid Ali Abbassi of Sakhi Pir Police Station, and Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal of B Section Police Station, personally invited the owners to their offices to return their valuable items.

Citizens have expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Police for their efforts in recovering motorcycles and phones.