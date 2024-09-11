Open Menu

Police Handed Over Recovered Motorbikes, Mobile Phones To Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Police handed over recovered motorbikes, mobile phones to owners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police have successfully recovered and returned stolen and snatched motorbikes and mobile phones to their owners.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, various Station House Officers (SHOs) handed over the recovered vehicles and devices to their owners through the DIC branch.

SHOs, including Sub Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio of City Police Station, Inspector Agha Shammshad of Market Police Station, Sub Inspector Sajid Ali Abbassi of Sakhi Pir Police Station, and Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal of B Section Police Station, personally invited the owners to their offices to return their valuable items.

Citizens have expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Police for their efforts in recovering motorcycles and phones.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Vehicles Hyderabad Market

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

4 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

5 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

5 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

9 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

10 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

23 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan