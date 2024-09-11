Police Handed Over Recovered Motorbikes, Mobile Phones To Owners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police have successfully recovered and returned stolen and snatched motorbikes and mobile phones to their owners.
On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, various Station House Officers (SHOs) handed over the recovered vehicles and devices to their owners through the DIC branch.
SHOs, including Sub Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio of City Police Station, Inspector Agha Shammshad of Market Police Station, Sub Inspector Sajid Ali Abbassi of Sakhi Pir Police Station, and Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal of B Section Police Station, personally invited the owners to their offices to return their valuable items.
Citizens have expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Police for their efforts in recovering motorcycles and phones.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC2 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) event to be held at Governor House: Tessori2 minutes ago
-
Thar Coal possesses potential to address energy issues of Pakistan: Sharjeel Memon2 minutes ago
-
Rapidly melting cryosphere demands water storage facilities in HKH region: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against sales tax evaders: Finance advisor12 minutes ago
-
IMO SG’s first-ever visit to Pakistan starts Thursday22 minutes ago
-
PTI MNAs move IHC against their physical remand32 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker suspends Sergeant at Arms for negligence in security duties2 hours ago
-
Two killed in different incidents in Wah2 hours ago
-
REAP Facilitation Cell set up at Governor House2 hours ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Sarjani traffic accident2 hours ago
-
Man held with drugs, pistol2 hours ago