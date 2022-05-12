UrduPoint.com

Police Handover Costly Lost Smartphone To Owner

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Police handover costly lost Smartphone to owner

A police official returned a costly Smartphone to its actual owner after finding his details from the police online system on Thursday, days after the latter had lost on the same road, said the police spokesperson

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A police official returned a costly Smartphone to its actual owner after finding his details from the police online system on Thursday, days after the latter had lost on the same road, said the police spokesperson.

According to police, the found cell phone was Iphone XS MAX, of worth Rs. 0.15 million, which was later returned to the real owner, Ahmed Bashir.

After finding his lost mobile, the owner was joyous and lauded the police and their relevant online record system, which was instrumental in resolving complaints of the aggrieved person.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Same From Million

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary warns Maryam Nawaz of legal action ..

Fawad Chaudhary warns Maryam Nawaz of legal action for defaming him

44 minutes ago
 International Nurses Day is being observed today

International Nurses Day is being observed today

1 hour ago
 Biden Pushes Congress to Sustain COVID-19 Funding ..

Biden Pushes Congress to Sustain COVID-19 Funding as US Marks 1Mln Deaths

1 minute ago
 Plastic materials exports witness 29.88 pc increas ..

Plastic materials exports witness 29.88 pc increase

1 minute ago
 Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cu ..

Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cup hosts

1 minute ago
 IGP issues "displeasure letters" to two SDPOs

IGP issues "displeasure letters" to two SDPOs

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.