Police handover costly lost Smartphone to owner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A police official returned a costly Smartphone to its actual owner after finding his details from the police online system on Thursday, days after the latter had lost on the same road, said the police spokesperson.

According to police, the found cell phone was Iphone XS MAX, of worth Rs. 0.15 million, which was later returned to the real owner, Ahmed Bashir.

After finding his lost mobile, the owner was joyous and lauded the police and their relevant online record system, which was instrumental in resolving complaints of the aggrieved person.