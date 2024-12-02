Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Hyderabad police have claimed that mobile phones stolen and snatched have been returned to their owners after the police recovered those phones.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the Pinyari Police Station returned those mobile phones to the owners.

Meanwhile, citizens appreciating the efforts of police for recovering mobile phones have expressed gratitude to SSP Hyderabad Dr Farukh Ali, SHO Pinyari Police Inspector Liaqat Ali and other teams and showed faith in the Police department.