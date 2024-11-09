Police Handover Recovered Motorcycles, Mobile Phones To Owners
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Hyderabad police have claimed that motorbikes and mobile phones stolen and snatched from the city have been returned to their owners after the police recovered those vehicles and phones.
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Market Police Station returned those motorcycles and mobile phones to the owners.
He said that a suspect associated with a big gang of vehicle lifters had been arrested and that on his information the vehicles were recovered.
