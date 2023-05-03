Police handover stolen cash to owner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The district police recovered stolen cash from an accused and handed it over to the owner on Wednesday.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, a man lodged a complaint with Civil Lines police that someone had stolen his money.

"The police registered FIR and traced the whereabouts of the thief by availing the facility of modern technological devices, information technology and data of offenders," he said, adding that the police arrested the accused and recovered cash amounting to Rs 250,000 from his possession.

Later, the police handed over the recovered cash to the owner.

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas appreciated the role of Civil Lines police in the recovery of stolen cash and assured that action against anti-social elements would continue unabated.