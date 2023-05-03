UrduPoint.com

Police Handover Stolen Cash To Owner

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Police handover stolen cash to owner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The district police recovered stolen cash from an accused and handed it over to the owner on Wednesday.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, a man lodged a complaint with Civil Lines police that someone had stolen his money.

"The police registered FIR and traced the whereabouts of the thief by availing the facility of modern technological devices, information technology and data of offenders," he said, adding that the police arrested the accused and recovered cash amounting to Rs 250,000 from his possession.

Later, the police handed over the recovered cash to the owner.

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas appreciated the role of Civil Lines police in the recovery of stolen cash and assured that action against anti-social elements would continue unabated.

Related Topics

Police Technology Man Bahawalpur Money FIR From

Recent Stories

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

2 hours ago
 e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

10 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

11 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.