Police handover stolen/looted property worth Rs 11m to complainants

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Jampur Police have distributed looted/stolen property worth Rs 11.2 million among the complainants after tracking down the accused and resolving the cases here on Thursday.

DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohyuddin, DSP Sanaullah Khan Mastoi and DSP Pervaiz Akhtar Khan Ahmadani distributed the looted/stolen movable property among their actual owners at PS City Jampur.

DPO told newsmen that the valuables handed over to complainants included a tractor worth Rs 2.5 million, three cars worth Rs 4.

5 million, 49 motorcycles worth Rs 3.5 million, cattle heads worth over Rs 1 million, besides solar plates, 2 water pumping engines, 3 smartphones, gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 654,000.

DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin said that such a large recovery was a testimony to professional skills and dedication to duty of police officers in Jampur.

He said that a grand operation against criminals in Katcha area of Rojhan Mazari has been completed successfully and pledged to track down the remaining criminal elements from the area soon.