UrduPoint.com

Police Handover Stolen/looted Property Worth Rs 11m To Complainants

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Police handover stolen/looted property worth Rs 11m to complainants

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Jampur Police have distributed looted/stolen property worth Rs 11.2 million among the complainants after tracking down the accused and resolving the cases here on Thursday.

DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohyuddin, DSP Sanaullah Khan Mastoi and DSP Pervaiz Akhtar Khan Ahmadani distributed the looted/stolen movable property among their actual owners at PS City Jampur.

DPO told newsmen that the valuables handed over to complainants included a tractor worth Rs 2.5 million, three cars worth Rs 4.

5 million, 49 motorcycles worth Rs 3.5 million, cattle heads worth over Rs 1 million, besides solar plates, 2 water pumping engines, 3 smartphones, gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 654,000.

DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin said that such a large recovery was a testimony to professional skills and dedication to duty of police officers in Jampur.

He said that a grand operation against criminals in Katcha area of Rojhan Mazari has been completed successfully and pledged to track down the remaining criminal elements from the area soon.

Related Topics

Police Water Rajanpur Jampur Rojhan Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.