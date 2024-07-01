Open Menu

Police Hands Document Of House To Family Of Martyr

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Police provided double storey house costing Rs 13.5 million to the family of a martyr from Police Martyr Fund, here on Monday.

According to police sources, constable Ghulam Hassan had embraced martyrdom on September 6, 2023 while fighting against dacoits police station Kala.

Regional Police Officer Capt Retd Sajjad Hassan Khan met with son and wife of the martyred constable and handed over the keys of the newly purchased house.

The house was purchased in Gulberg, a best residential area in the city.

Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hassan Khan has also provided job to son of the martyred constable.

