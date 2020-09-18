UrduPoint.com
Police Hands Over 11 Stolen Cars To Owners After Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Police on Friday handed-over 11 stolen vehicles to their owners in a ceremony held at Superintendent Police (SP) Cantonment office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Friday handed-over 11 stolen vehicles to their owners in a ceremony held at Superintendent Police (SP) Cantonment office.

Police said 11 stolen vehicles were recovered in various operations in Peshawar y in which 7 car lifters also involved in other crimes were also arrested .

SP Cantt Peshawar, Hassan Jahangir said it was top responsibility of Khyber Pakhtunkwa police to protect life and property of citizen.

He said that police have launched crackdown against car thieves across the province.

He said arrested accused have crime history and they confessed committing crimes in other cities of Punjab and involved in selling stolen cars on fake documents.

After receiving keys of his stolen car , car owner who came from Rawalpindi expressed his happiness and lauded Khyber Pakhtunkwa police for its professionalism.

