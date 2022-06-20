Police hands over 35 stolen motorcycles to owners

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police handed over 35 stolen motorcycles to their owners in a ceremony, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Different teams of Muzaffargarh police recovered stolen motorcycles during different raids.

SSP Investigation Zia Ullah handed over the stolen motorcycles.

Addressing the ceremony, he urged upon citizens to take special care of their bikes and other vehicles. They should park vehicles in Parking areas. They should also lock their vehicles properly.

He however added that strict punishment would be given to thieves.