Police hands over recovered stolen mobile phones to owners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) City police in a comely step on Wednesday located and recovered over 2 dozen stolen mobile phones and returned them to their owners.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SHO city Police station Muzzafar Ali Khalidi under supervision of ASP UT Manisha recovered 12 stolen and lost mobile phones and returned them to their owners.

City Police in another drive with the help of the DIC Branch in SSP office Hyderabad had recovered 12 Mobile phones a few days ago and ascertained their owners after checking necessary details.

ASP UT Manisha invited owners of mobile phones into her office and returned them.

Citizens expressed pleasure on recovery of their cellular phones and have communicated best compliments for SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, ASP UT Manisha, SHO City Sub Inspector Muzzafar Ali Khalidi, and the entire police team.