Police hands over Rs 7.5 mln looted amount to retired officer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a servant working in retired officer's house and recovered million of rupees jewelry, local and foreign Currency from his possession here Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

During the preliminary investigation, it was reveled that the accused had stolen the valuables in the absence of the family by breaking the DVR of the CCTV installed in the house to cover up his crime. Later, lied with the family by telling them that dacoits had looted their valuables in their absence.

The accused was identified as Ehsanullah.

Rawat Police using latest technology, arrested the accused and recovered diamond set including 12,800 US Dollars and Rs 5,050,000, jewelery having total value of over Rs 7.5 million and handed over it to the plaintiff.

City Police Officer CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younas applauded the SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and Rawat Police and said it is the prime duty of the police to protect lives and properties of the people.