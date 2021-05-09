UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Have Arrested A Proclaimed Offender During A Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender during a raid

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted by Hassan abdal police during a raid and encounter at his hide out in village Pathargarh in the limits of Hassan abadal Saddar police station.

During the encounter an Elite Force commando also received a bullet injury.

The raid was jointly carried out by police and elite force.

As per details on a tip off Police and elite force jointly carried out a raid early morning on a hideout in village Pathargarh to arrest the proclaimed offender Qadeer Khan s/o Wali Dad r/o Abbotabad .

Police through mega phone informed the proclaimed offender to surrender but the proclaimed offender who was hiding in the drawing room of his accomplice Juma Khan started firing with his pistol resulting in injury to elite commando Tariq.

The raiding party retaliated and after breaking the door of the drawing room over powered the culprit . Injured Elite Force Commando Tariq was shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi where he is recovering and is out of danger .

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago before this episode police tried to arrest Qadeer Khan and Juma Khan but the culprit Qadeer Khan had started firing with his pistol resulting in bullet injury to a passer by Sabir Abbasi and latter both had escaped from the crime scene.

Police are trying to arrest Juma Khan who is at large so for. Two different cases have been registered against both the culprits under the relevant acts.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

4 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

5 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

6 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

6 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.