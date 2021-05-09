Police have arrested a proclaimed offender during a raid

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted by Hassan abdal police during a raid and encounter at his hide out in village Pathargarh in the limits of Hassan abadal Saddar police station.

During the encounter an Elite Force commando also received a bullet injury.

The raid was jointly carried out by police and elite force.

As per details on a tip off Police and elite force jointly carried out a raid early morning on a hideout in village Pathargarh to arrest the proclaimed offender Qadeer Khan s/o Wali Dad r/o Abbotabad .

Police through mega phone informed the proclaimed offender to surrender but the proclaimed offender who was hiding in the drawing room of his accomplice Juma Khan started firing with his pistol resulting in injury to elite commando Tariq.

The raiding party retaliated and after breaking the door of the drawing room over powered the culprit . Injured Elite Force Commando Tariq was shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi where he is recovering and is out of danger .

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago before this episode police tried to arrest Qadeer Khan and Juma Khan but the culprit Qadeer Khan had started firing with his pistol resulting in bullet injury to a passer by Sabir Abbasi and latter both had escaped from the crime scene.

Police are trying to arrest Juma Khan who is at large so for. Two different cases have been registered against both the culprits under the relevant acts.