Police have arrested five anti social elements including a fake faith healer and drug peddllers

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five anti social elements including a fake faith healer and drug peddlers. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

In the first attempt police arrested Ramzan r/o Haripur from the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal City Police Station.

Ramzan had been cheating people in the guise of a faith healer and had been minting money from them for the last one year. In other attempts police arrested Said Nawaz , Azeem Khan, Sher Khan and Abdul Rashid from different areas and recovered 1.1 kg opium, 0.9 kg chars, 1.8 kg heroin, a pistol and 300 kites and 20 strings from their possession.