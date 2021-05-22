Police have arrested thirteen anti social elements including two proclaimed offender from different areas of the district involved in different criminal activities

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested thirteen anti social elements including two proclaimed offender from different areas of the district involved in different criminal activities.

Police recovered 513 kites,10 rolls of metalic strings, more than 6 kg Chars, five litre liquor and two pistols from their possession.

Those arrested include Shahid Mehmood, Zulfi, Riaz Ahmad, Laal Khan, Aamir, Sheraz, Umair, Bilal Ahmad, Najab Ali, Sohaib Yousaf, Sheikh Muhammad Aslam, Mushtaq and Muhammad Riaz.

Meanwhile AC Hazro Shagufta Jabeen has imposed fine worth Rs 10 thousand on the owner of a bakery for not ensuring cleanliness inside the bakery and sealed the store of another bakery for not maintaining proper record.