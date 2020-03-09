Police have not authority to lodge FIR, like traffic rules violation: Law Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

Traffic rules violation is a non-cognizable offence while the First Information Report (FIR), is an account of a cognizable offence, over which the police has jurisdiction and it can arrest the accused without warrant, thus FIR registration in Karachi against traffic violators is breach of law itself

These views were expressed by the prominent legal practitioners while talking to APP here on Monday.

It may be noted here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed the top officials of the Sindh province on February 20, 2020, to submit a report regarding registration of FIR against one-way traffic violators in Karachi, by March 10.

A petition was moved before the SHC challenging registration of FIRs over one-way traffic violations in Karachi, in which, the court was told that around 2100 citizens were booked in cases over violating a one-way traffic rule.

The respondents including the Sindh chief secretary, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), provincial home secretary and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police traffic were asked to submit a written reply in the case on March 10.

It is not out of context to mention here that on 15 January 2020, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon had announced to launch a drive against one-way traffic violators and warned to arrest and register FIRs against them.

Talking to APP, Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Farooq said that FIR cannot be registered on violation of traffic rules and regulations because it is a non-cognizable offence. When any driver violates traffic rules, the concerned traffic police officer takes his driving license, CNIC or other relevant documents and issue him a challan/ticket to pay penalty, he pointed out.

Advocate Farooq said that the FIR does not define character of the nominated person, because the legal principle based on the fact that one is considered innocent until proven guilty and in some cases registered FIR may cause damage to the life of the person.

He said that there are two kinds of offences in Pakistan Penal Code, first is cognizable and second is non-cognizable.

The cognizable offences are offences where the Police can arrest the accused without warrant while in the non-cognizable offence, Police can only arrest the accused with warrant issued by the concerned magistrate, he pointed out.

Senior lawyer of Sindh High Court, Muhammad Rab Nawaz told APP that non-cognizable case has been defined in the Criminal Procedure Code as an offence for which the police have no authority to arrest without a warrant. Non-Cognizable offences are those which are less serious in nature, he added.

The progress report of Special Campaign Against "One Way", from January 17 to 31, 2020 issued by Karachi Traffic Police points out that around 2092 drivers were arrested, 2042 FIRs were lodged under section 279 PPC and over Rs 14.2 million were imposed in terms of fine during the campaign.

It is pertinent to highlight that while talking action on pleas moved to the Sindh Chief Minister's complaints cell, the CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had already ordered the Karachi Traffic police on February 01, 2020 not to register FIRs and arrest violators of the one-way traffic rule.