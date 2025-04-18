Open Menu

Police Head Constable Martyred In Attack

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A police head constable was martyred as unknown miscreants ambushed a police party within limits of Chaudwan police station here on Friday.

According to police, some unknown miscreants who had already taken positions opened indiscriminate fire on Chawadan police station’s personnel when they were passing by Musazai Adda.

The police promptly retaliated the fire and exchange of fire took place between police and unknown miscreants

However, head constable Javed Alam was martyred from firing of the miscreants, who managed to escape.

Police cordoned off the area and started an operation to arrest the culprits.

APP/slm

