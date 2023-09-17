Open Menu

Police Head Constable Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Police head constable shot dead

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A police Head constable was killed in a firing incident here on Saturday.

Police officials said that head constable, Syed Mohammad was on way home when armed men opened fire at him in Huda area.

Resultantly, he suffered bullet shots and died on the way to hospital.

The assailants managed to escape the crime scene. Cause of killing is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe is underway.

