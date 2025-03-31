Police Heads Offer Eid Prayers In Police Lines
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Senior police heads including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP Investigation Ali Bin Tariq, Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam, town SPs, etc. offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Tariq Mujahid Police Lines Faisalabad here on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir along with a large number of police officers and personnel, also participated in the Eid congregation.
Following the prayers, RPO Zeeshan Asghar interacted with police officials, exchanging Eid greetings and distributing gifts as a token of appreciation. He also participated in a special feast arranged for police personnel and acknowledged the dedication and service of the police force.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Zeeshan Asghar praised the police officers for their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and properties of the masses, especially on festive occasions.
However, he also directed the district officers to ensure foolproof arrangements as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective areas after Eid.
The CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar also distributed cash and gifts among grade-iv employees as an Eid gesture.
He also awarded cash prizes to the band staff and appreciated their contribution to the joyous occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police heads offer Eid prayers in Police Lines6 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister greets Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti offers Eid-ul Fitr prayers in Quetta16 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad16 minutes ago
-
KP CM extends Eidul Fitr greetings with emphasizing unity26 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Pakistan forces enable nation to celebrate Eid with peace: Rana Sanaullah26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity, compassion45 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi offers Eid prayers in Lahore, prays for national prosperity45 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry visits UK, discusses bilateral issues45 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyrs on Eid, visits family of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Ashraf46 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, joy across Karachi56 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor meets foreign consuls, business leaders56 minutes ago