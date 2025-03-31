Open Menu

Police Heads Offer Eid Prayers In Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Senior police heads including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP Investigation Ali Bin Tariq, Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam, town SPs, etc. offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Tariq Mujahid Police Lines Faisalabad here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir along with a large number of police officers and personnel, also participated in the Eid congregation.

Following the prayers, RPO Zeeshan Asghar interacted with police officials, exchanging Eid greetings and distributing gifts as a token of appreciation. He also participated in a special feast arranged for police personnel and acknowledged the dedication and service of the police force.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Zeeshan Asghar praised the police officers for their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and properties of the masses, especially on festive occasions.

However, he also directed the district officers to ensure foolproof arrangements as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective areas after Eid.

The CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar also distributed cash and gifts among grade-iv employees as an Eid gesture.

He also awarded cash prizes to the band staff and appreciated their contribution to the joyous occasion.

