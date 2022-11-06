UrduPoint.com

Police Held 10 Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Police held 10 drug dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered more than 8 kg drugs, 15 bottles and 5 liters of liquor from their possessions during a crackdown, police spokesman informed.

During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested Safir Ahmed and recovered 4.2 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, Rata Amral police held Asif and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from him and same police recovered 530 gram of charas from Basharat.

Meanwhile, Taxila police nabbed 500 gram of charas from Ghulam Murtaza.

Following operation, Wah Cantt police arrested Saqib and recovered 1.7 kg of drugs from his custody.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Amir and recovered 510 gram charas from his possession.

Rawat police recovered 220 gram of charas from Nadeem. Sadiqabad police recovered 5 liters of liquor from Yasir and 5 bottles of liquor from Abdul Qadir and 10 bottles of liquor from Azam.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, strict action will be continued against the drug dealers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sadiqabad Progress Same Taxila All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.