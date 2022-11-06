Police held 10 drug dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered more than 8 kg drugs, 15 bottles and 5 liters of liquor from their possessions during a crackdown, police spokesman informed.

During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested Safir Ahmed and recovered 4.2 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, Rata Amral police held Asif and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from him and same police recovered 530 gram of charas from Basharat.

Meanwhile, Taxila police nabbed 500 gram of charas from Ghulam Murtaza.

Following operation, Wah Cantt police arrested Saqib and recovered 1.7 kg of drugs from his custody.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Amir and recovered 510 gram charas from his possession.

Rawat police recovered 220 gram of charas from Nadeem. Sadiqabad police recovered 5 liters of liquor from Yasir and 5 bottles of liquor from Abdul Qadir and 10 bottles of liquor from Azam.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, strict action will be continued against the drug dealers without any discrimination.