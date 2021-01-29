Police held 10 kite sellers, fliers; recover 3700 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite-flying conducted raids in different areas and arrested 10 besides recovering 3700 kites and 131 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.

Bazaar, Bani, Sadiqabad, Race Course and Taxila police arrested 10 kite sellers and flyers namely Muhammad Ishaq, Amir Raza, Hassan Nabi, Muhammad Saim, Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Riaz, Fida Muhammad, Muhammad Mushtaq, Sadam Hussain and Jahanzaib and recovered 3700 kites with 131 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.