Police held 10 kite sellers, flyers, recover 1913 kites, 107 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 10 besides recovering 1913 kites and 107 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police arrested Husnain Ali, Majid Ali and Asim Imtiaz and recovered 650 kites with six string rolls from their possession.

Race Course police netted Muhammad Safeer and Muhammad Imran and seized 481 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls.

Taxila police rounded up a kite seller namely Muhammad Bilal for possessing 600 kites and 50 string rolls.

Similarly, Civil Line police in their operation arrested Numan Dawood besides recovering 50 kites.

Ratta Amral police held Muhammad Ijaz with 30 kites and 37 string rolls while New Town police booked Bilal Tahir and seized 52 kites and two string rolls.

Saddar Baroni police in their crackdown against the ban violators rounded up Arslan and recovered 50 kites and a string rolls. Separate cases have been registered against both the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.