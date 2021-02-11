UrduPoint.com
Police Held 10 Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover 400 Kites

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police held 10 kite sellers, flyers; recover 400 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 10 besides recovering 400 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course, Civil Line, Chontra and Bani police arrested 10 kite sellers and flyers namely Tamoor Sajin, Javed Masih, Muhammad Farooq, Arshad Iqbal, Umar Shoaib, Ibrar Ahmed, Ahmed Hussain, Ahmed Akseer, Muhammad Tahir and Muhammad Aziz and recovered 400 kites with nine string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused. He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

