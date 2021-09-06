Police held 10 outlaws

The police here on Monday arrested 10 outlaws including five bike-lifters and house buglers and recovered six stolen motorbikes, foreign currency, cash, narcotics and weapons from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The police here on Monday arrested 10 outlaws including five bike-lifters and house buglers and recovered six stolen motorbikes, foreign Currency, cash, narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a news release, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer had directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing activities in the city, following orders of DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar.

SP (City-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a special police team under the supervision of ASP Asad Ali, SHO Bhara Kahu Inspector Asjad Mehmood along with other officials, that arrested five accused Sajjad Hussain, Adeel Ahmed, Mohsin Iqbal, Yaseen and Muhammad Aqib and recovered 2750 gram hashish, 20 gram Ice, and weapon along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, SP (Rural-zone) Muhammad Usman Tipu constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikarm including SHO Khurram Shahzad and others that apprehended two accused identified as Faizan and Yousaf and recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the Primary interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in motorbike lifting in the area of koral police station and various areas of the city.

Moreover, SP (Saddar-zone) Nosherwan constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukhari including SHO Golra along with officials of Chowki D-12 and arrested three members of house buglers gang, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Imran and Ehsan Ullah and recovered looted foreign currency, cash and weapons used in crimes.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from them.