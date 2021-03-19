Police held 12 outlaws

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested twelve anti social elements from different areas for their alleged involvement in murder and theft cases.

In the first incident, Pindi gheb police arrested Iftikhar along with his accomplices Shabbir and Shahzad who had killed Abdul Qadir in June 2020 over monetary dispute.

In another attempt the police arrested Raza Khan, Samar Gul, Musa Khan and Ladan Khan for their alleged involvement in murder of Wali Muhammad on Jan 21, 2021.

While Fatehjang police have arrested Muhammad Asif along with his accomplice Muhammad Asghar for killing his wife and his mother in law over family dispute.

In another raid police arrested Zain, Aamir, Basharat and Muhammad Ramzan for stealing 90 mobiles worth Rs 0.8 million from a shop in Fatehjang.

After registering the separate cases, all have been sent behind the bars.