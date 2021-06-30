UrduPoint.com
Police Held 13 Accused

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Police held 13 accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 13 accused from different areas of the city during last 24 hours.

According to a news release, a team under the supervision of SHO Koral Shoukat Abbassi, comprising ASI Jafar Ali arrested a wanted member of a burglar gang identified as Abdul Aziz resident of Afghanistan and recovered cash, gold ornaments and weapons from him. The police also held six accused involved in aerial-firing and threatening citizens namely Saffdar, Abdul Saboor, Najeeb Ullah, Abdul Razaaq, Inzamam and Asif, also recovered arm ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Nilore police arrested four accused Asar Mehmood, Majid Hussain, Amir Shahzad and Mehboob and recovered one Kalashnikov, one 12 bore and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition.

Shahzad Town police arrested Nadeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramna police arrested accused Abdul Rehim and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

