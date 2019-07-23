Police held 13 accused, narcotics, arms recovered in Tobateksing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The city police of Tobateksing here on Tuesday arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and illegal arms

TOBATEKSING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The city police of Tobateksing here on Tuesday arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and illegal arms.

According to the police, the operation was conducted over the special directives of District Police Officer Waqar Qureshi.

1260 gram hashish recovered from accused Imran, 1500 gram chars recovered from Bilal, 553 gram narcotics from Adeel and police also recovered 200 gram hashish from Munir.

The Police also recovered 30 bore pistol with five rounds from Muhammad Kamran and in other raid police recovered 30 bore pistol with two dozen bullets, 135 gram heroin recovered from Muhammad Ashraf, 10 liter alchohol from Muhammad Shahbaz, 15 liter wine from Khalid and 10 liter local made wine from Tariq.

The police have registered separate cases against them.

\378