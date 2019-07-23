UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held 13 Accused, Narcotics, Arms Recovered In Tobateksing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:49 PM

Police held 13 accused, narcotics, arms recovered in Tobateksing

The city police of Tobateksing here on Tuesday arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and illegal arms

TOBATEKSING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The city police of Tobateksing here on Tuesday arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and illegal arms.

According to the police, the operation was conducted over the special directives of District Police Officer Waqar Qureshi.

1260 gram hashish recovered from accused Imran, 1500 gram chars recovered from Bilal, 553 gram narcotics from Adeel and police also recovered 200 gram hashish from Munir.

The Police also recovered 30 bore pistol with five rounds from Muhammad Kamran and in other raid police recovered 30 bore pistol with two dozen bullets, 135 gram heroin recovered from Muhammad Ashraf, 10 liter alchohol from Muhammad Shahbaz, 15 liter wine from Khalid and 10 liter local made wine from Tariq.

The police have registered separate cases against them.

\378

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

10 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

18 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

24 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

40 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

50 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.