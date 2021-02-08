UrduPoint.com
Police Held 13 Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover Over 3000 Kites

Mon 08th February 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 13 persons besides recovering over 3000 kites and 26 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge, Saddar Baroni, City, Bani and Taxila police arrested 13 kite sellers and flyers namely Muhammad Ali, Shahbaz, Abdul Basit, Atta-ur-Rehman, Qasim Kamal, Muhammad Awais, Bilal Shah, Imran Javed, Ramzan, Hamza, Aurangzaib, Afaq Ahmed and Haris besides recovering over 3000 kites with 26 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said the police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

