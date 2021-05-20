Police held 13 outlaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has arrested 13 suspects during the last 24 hours in a crackdown against outlaws in various areas of Federal capital.

According to details, Khanna police arrested a drug peddlers namely Moazam and recovered 850 gram hashish from him. Industrial-Area police arrested a drug peddler Shahbaz and recovered 325 gram hashish from him.

Similarly, Sihala police arrested a suspect Sadaqat Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested accused Kamran Nasir and recovered 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Moreover,Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Qasid and Ramana police arrested two accused Usama and Sarfaraz involved in illegal oil selling.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, during a special crackdown against professional alm-seekers police teams arrested six professional alm- seekers from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Islamabad have appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.