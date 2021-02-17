UrduPoint.com
Police Held 15 Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover 2700 Kites, 64 String Rolls

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in its crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 15 besides recovering 2700 kites and 64 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City, Ratta Amral, New Town, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazaar, Airport, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police arrested 15 kite sellers and flyers namely Usman, Muhammad Nabeel, Gul Shahzad, Maqbool, Sahil, Nabeel Hassan, Bilal, Zubair, Zeeshan, Ijaz, Qasim, Tariq Mehmood and others and recovered 2700 kites with 64 string rolls from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking actionin accordance with the law.

