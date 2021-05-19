UrduPoint.com
Police Held 16 Outlaws During Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:39 PM

Police held 16 outlaws during last 24 hours

Islamabad Police have arrested at least 16 persons including eight Proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours in a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals in the federal capital and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen motorbike and weapons from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested at least 16 persons including eight Proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours in a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals in the Federal capital and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen motorbike and weapons from them.

According to a news release on Wednesday, Shalimar police arrested a drug peddler namely Asif Rehman and recovered 215 gram hashish from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Nazeer Massih, recovering 10 liters of alcohol from him.

Similarly, Secretariat police arrested two drunk accused namely Mubarik and Zakir Hussain.

Sabazi Mandi police arrested accused Muhammad Usman and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Moreover, Khanna police arrested accused Arslan Ajmal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shams colony police arrested a bike lifter namely Bilal and recovered a stolen motorbike from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Gul Khataab.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, during a special crackdown police teams arrested eight proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.

