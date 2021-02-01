UrduPoint.com
Police Held 17 Outlaws

Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police held 17 outlaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested 17 outlaws including two members of a snatcher gang and recovered cash, mobile phone, narcotic and weapons from their possession.

According to police statement, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had categorically directed all zonal officers to intensify their efforts to curb crimes in their areas.

Following these directions, SHO Sabzi Mandi Malik Liaqat Ali along with police officials accelerated their efforts and arrested two dacoits identified as Hamza Khan and Muhammad Umar and recovered two pistols with ammunition, cash and two mobile phones which were snatched in different incidents.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed numerous incidents of snatching in areas of IJP road and Sabzi Mandi.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway from them.

Further-more Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Zubair and recovered stolen valuable from him.

Ramana police apprehended three accused Arslan, Sarwer and Azam Ali and recovered 1.450 kilogram hashish and one 9mm pistol and 100 cartridges from their possession.

Golra police arrested two afghan national accused Muhammad Ali and Ikram. Secretariat police arrested three accused Arshad, Ijaz and Muhammad Nawaz and recovered one 44 bore, one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Asim and Umer Nawaz and recovered one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Industerial –Area zone police apprehended accused Muhammad Umer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Noon Police arrested accused Danish and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested two accused Ehsan and Shahzaib and recovered 120 gram heroin and one 32 bore revolver from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG and SSP Operations appreciated the performance police teams .

Both the officials directed all officers to remain vigilant in their areas as no laxity would be tolerated in safety and security of the citizens.

