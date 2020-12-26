Police held 18 over violation of sound system act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Kallar Saydian Police arrested 18 persons including two transgender over violation of sound system act in a marriage ceremony.

A police spokesman informed that participants of a marriage ceremony were playing loud music Masson Naggar creating disturbance for other residents of the area.

On complain of local people, a police team rushed to the spot and nabbed 18 accused including Muhammad Akram, Aqib Khan, Ghulam Qamar, Ansar Nazeer, Shafqat Ali, Ghulam Shabbir, Shamrayr Iqbal, Shah Zeb, Arslam Mehmood, Khizar Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Haris, Saeed Ud Din, Ahmed Hassan, Adeel Mumtaz and two transgender namely Aroosa Khan and Heer Khan.

Further investigation was underway.