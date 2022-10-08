Police held 19 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 19 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 67,350, 16 mobile phones, 02 motorcycles and playing cards from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Waris Khan police arrested 09 gamblers identified as Nisar, Asghar, Javed, Ashraf, Asghar, Naveed, Masood, Daulat and Amjad.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held 10 gamblers identified as Changez, Jabbar, Rauf, Zaheer, Salim, Talib, Shafiq, Akhlaq, Kamran and Tahir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan congratulated the police teams and said that gambling is the root of other evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.